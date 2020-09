Or Copy this URL to Share

DELILAH

MAE McGILL



POLK CITY - Delilah Mae McGill, 67, Polk City, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 13, at Eastside Medical Center in Georgia. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend, and she leaves behind her son, Ian, and a host of family and loved ones.

Services will be held on September 19, from 1-3 p.m. at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home in Georgia.



