DELORES A.
SPURGEON, 74

LAKELAND - Mrs. Delores 'Dee' Spur-geon went home to be with the Lord on January 28, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Cash, Arkansas. Her family moved to Indianapolis, IN where she met then married her husband, Loren. They moved to Lakeland, FL in 1981, where she became an avid gardener and animal lover. Dee rescued over a hundred cats in the past 40 years.
Graveside services were conducted on Monday, Feb. 3rd at Serenity Gardens, Lakeland, FL. Arrangements by Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
