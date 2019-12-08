|
|
DELORES ANN 'DeeDee'
REYNOLDS
LAKELAND - Delores Ann 'DeeDee' Reynolds passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 1, 2019.
She was born September 25, 1930 to Donald E. Younker and Agnes V. Roseman, the third of seven children. Delores met her husband, Ernest M. Reynolds after the family moved to Florida and together, they raised 2 children, Victoria and Michael. Delores was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven for over 60 years. She sang in both the Cantabile Choir and the Resurrection Choir. She was a member of the Women's Guild (St. Anne's Circle) and served as secretary for the Church Council for several years.
Delores is survived by her daughter Victoria (Steven), her son Michael (Kathy), sister Linda Oakes, and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday Dec. 14 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to one of her favorite charities (Feeding Tampa Bay or St. Jude's Children Hospital) or a .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019