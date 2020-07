Or Copy this URL to Share

Share DELORES's life story with friends and family

Share DELORES's life story with friends and family

DELORES

BASS, 85



LAKELAND - Delores Bass, 85, passed away 7/27/20. Visit: Thurs. 7/30, 10-11am at Lanier Funeral & Cremation Services. Service to follow at 11am at the FH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store