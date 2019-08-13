Home

DELORES LANE


1938 - 2019
DELORES LANE Obituary
DELORES
LANE, 80

AUBURNDALE - Delores Lane, age 80, passed away on August 8, 2019 in Lakeland.
She was born on November 1, 1938 in Lakeland, Florida to George & Lillie Townsend. Delores was a lifetime resident of Polk County where she helped with the family business, Lane Piping & Equipment. She attended Ridgepoint Church in Winter Haven and loved going to the woods in Georgia.
She is preceded in death by: husband: John Lane, son: David Lane, grandson: Ryan Lane and brother: Larry Townsend.
Delores is survived by: son: Ron (Glenda) Hartman of Polk City, daughters: Ronda Lane of Polk City, Laura (Allan) Walker of Englewood, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She's on her way to Georgia to be with husband John. The family asks that donations be made to the in Delores' name. Service will be private. Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
