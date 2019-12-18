|
|
DELVA WALDEN
REGISTER, 91
PLANT CITY - Delva Walden Register, 91, of Plant City, Florida, born on February 11, 1928, welcomed into Heaven on Saturday, December 14, 2019, after a brief illness. Having served the Lord through her ministry as a pastor's wife and school teacher as well as by sharing her many musical talents, she was preceded in death just a year ago by her husband of 72 years, Rev. R. Wallace Register and her parents, Dot and Marguerite Walden, and stepfather, S.G. Griffin. She leaves behind to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy, her four children, Deborah (Lee) Eisinger, Brent Register, Rebecca (Frank) Rhodes, and Bruce (Maria) Register; grandchildren, Justin (Jenn) Eisinger, Erin (Mehmet) Eisinger Bozatli, and Todd Eisinger; great granddaughter, Sena Rey Eisinger Bozatli; and nieces and nephews, Karen, Denny, Donna, Larry, and Gary.
Delva graduated from Plant City High School, Stetson University and left Florida briefly while her husband attended the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. She also received a Master's Degree in Counseling from the University of South Florida. They served at Wellswood Baptist Church in Tampa, First Baptist Church of Groveland, and Hopewell Baptist Church, where they developed eternal relationships. After retirement, they returned to her home church of First Baptist Church of Dover where she taught Sunday School and was the church organist for many years.
Her health had been impacted over the last decade by several strokes and falls, but she took it in stride and welcomed the caregivers who came into her life with much affection, creating life-long friendships.
Our mother, an only child, loved her family deeply and considered everyone a friend. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church Dover, 3223 Gallagher Road, Dover, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Dover Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Dover. Expressions of condolence at
HopewellFuneral.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019