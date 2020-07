Or Copy this URL to Share

DENA

WHITE, 59



LAKELAND - Dena White, 59, passed away 7/28/20. Survived by her loving family. Graveside service Mon. 8/3/20 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Cmty. Seigler FH.



