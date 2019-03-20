The Ledger Obituaries
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
DENISE MARIE JOHNSON

DENISE MARIE JOHNSON
DENISE MARIE
JOHNSON, 70

LAKELAND - Mrs. Denise Marie Johnson died on March 12, 2019 at her son's home. She was born April 28, 1948 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by her son, Seth Johnson and her brother, Guy Durocher.
Denise is survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert George Johnson, sons, Garrick Johnson, Zac Johnson, 3 grandchildren, William, Bella and Noelani, brothers, Victor Durocher, Mark Durocher, and four sisters, Anne Berberian, Yvette Rutledge, Claire LaBonte and GiGi Desroches.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, Fl. 33823.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
