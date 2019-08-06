Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS GLASS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS "BO" GLASS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS "BO" GLASS Obituary
DENNIS 'BO'
GLASS, 51

HAINES CITY - Dennis 'Bo' Glass, 51, of Haines City, FL passed away on July 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 1, 1968, in Colquitt, GA to Herbert Eugene Glass and Becky Jean Bradley. Bo moved to Florida in 1970 from Blakely, GA and worked as a diesel mechanic for Adams Fruit Co, Donley Harvesting, Verizon and Frontier.
Bo was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling. He was an excellent mechanic and a hard worker and always enjoyed lending a helping hand when friends and family needed him. He was a kind man, easy going, and very laid back. He loved being home and his friends always knew where to find him, in his barn working on his next project.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert 'Buddy' Glass of Colquitt, GA. Bo leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 24 years, Julie; daughter, Georgia Glass of Haines City, FL; mother, Becky Doub-erly of Haines City, FL; brother, Steve (Julia) Glass of Lake Alfred, FL; sister, Wendy (Scott) Kerr of Haines City, FL; half-sister, Danielle (Tony) Ramos of Newnan, GA; step mother, Rita Glass of Colquitt, GA; step brother, Dr. Robert (Laura) Lane of Colquitt, GA; step sister, Linda (Kevin) Shiver of Cataula, GA and many devoted friends. He will be missed deeply.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 104 Scenic Hwy HC, FL 33844. Condolences can be sent to
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.