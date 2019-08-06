|
|
DENNIS 'BO'
GLASS, 51
HAINES CITY - Dennis 'Bo' Glass, 51, of Haines City, FL passed away on July 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 1, 1968, in Colquitt, GA to Herbert Eugene Glass and Becky Jean Bradley. Bo moved to Florida in 1970 from Blakely, GA and worked as a diesel mechanic for Adams Fruit Co, Donley Harvesting, Verizon and Frontier.
Bo was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling. He was an excellent mechanic and a hard worker and always enjoyed lending a helping hand when friends and family needed him. He was a kind man, easy going, and very laid back. He loved being home and his friends always knew where to find him, in his barn working on his next project.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert 'Buddy' Glass of Colquitt, GA. Bo leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 24 years, Julie; daughter, Georgia Glass of Haines City, FL; mother, Becky Doub-erly of Haines City, FL; brother, Steve (Julia) Glass of Lake Alfred, FL; sister, Wendy (Scott) Kerr of Haines City, FL; half-sister, Danielle (Tony) Ramos of Newnan, GA; step mother, Rita Glass of Colquitt, GA; step brother, Dr. Robert (Laura) Lane of Colquitt, GA; step sister, Linda (Kevin) Shiver of Cataula, GA and many devoted friends. He will be missed deeply.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 104 Scenic Hwy HC, FL 33844. Condolences can be sent to
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019