DENNIS "BO" GLASS

DENNIS "BO" GLASS Obituary
DENNIS 'BO'
GLASS, 51

HAINES CITY - Dennis 'Bo' Glass, 51, of Haines City, FL passed away at his home on July 28, 2019. He was born March 1, 1968, in Colquitt, GA to Herbert Glass and Becky Bradley and worked as a diesel mechanic for Frontier Communications. Bo was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting, as well as an excellent mechanic and loving husband of 24 years and father to one daughter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert 'Buddy' Glass. Bo leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Julie and daughter, Georgia Glass; mother, Becky Douberly; brother, Steve (Julia) Glass; sister, Wendy (Scott) Kerr; half-sister, Danielle (Tony) Ramos; step mother, Rita Glass; step brother, Dr. Robert (Laura) Lane; step sister, Linda (Kevin) Shiver.
A Memorial Service will be held on August 17, 2019 at Haines City Presbyterian Church from 12-3pm. Condolences can be sent to www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
