DENNIS HINK
1943 - 2020
DENNIS
HINK
3/5/1943 - 8/22/2020

LAKELAND - Dennis was born in Sioux Falls, SD on 3/5/1943 to the late Milton (Rip) and Leona Hink. He attended Nettleton College, where he met Kay, whom he married on 6/22/1963. Work moved his family around the country: Sioux Falls; Oak Lawn, IL; Ankeny, IA; Germantown, TN; Valrico, FL; and lastly, Lakeland, FL in 2006. He retired from Bradshaw International in 2011 after 17 years of service. He enjoyed wat-ching movies, especially Westerns, and was an avid reader and a retired soccer referee. He shared a love of golf with Kay, and they have been season ticket holders for Tampa Bay Lightning for 24 years.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kay Hink; sons Jeff Hink (Teresa) and Jim Hink; brother Randy Hink; and grandchildren Logan Hink and Avery Hink.
Visitation will be Friday, 8/28/2020 from 2- 4 pm at Cypress Lakes Clubhouse/Main Hall at 10000 US Highway 98 N, Lakeland, FL, 33809.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The First Tee of Lakeland or Alzheim-er's Association.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cypress Lakes Clubhouse/Main Hall
