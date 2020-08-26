DENNIS

HINK

3/5/1943 - 8/22/2020



LAKELAND - Dennis was born in Sioux Falls, SD on 3/5/1943 to the late Milton (Rip) and Leona Hink. He attended Nettleton College, where he met Kay, whom he married on 6/22/1963. Work moved his family around the country: Sioux Falls; Oak Lawn, IL; Ankeny, IA; Germantown, TN; Valrico, FL; and lastly, Lakeland, FL in 2006. He retired from Bradshaw International in 2011 after 17 years of service. He enjoyed wat-ching movies, especially Westerns, and was an avid reader and a retired soccer referee. He shared a love of golf with Kay, and they have been season ticket holders for Tampa Bay Lightning for 24 years.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kay Hink; sons Jeff Hink (Teresa) and Jim Hink; brother Randy Hink; and grandchildren Logan Hink and Avery Hink.

Visitation will be Friday, 8/28/2020 from 2- 4 pm at Cypress Lakes Clubhouse/Main Hall at 10000 US Highway 98 N, Lakeland, FL, 33809.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The First Tee of Lakeland or Alzheim-er's Association.



