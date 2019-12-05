|
|
DENNIS J.
HALL
LAKELAND - Dennis J. Hall, 70 of Lakeland, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at home.
He was retired from Digital Equipment Corporation of Enfield, Connecticut.
He was the loving husband of his surviving wife of 25 years, Cindy Schweitzer Hall. He is also survived by his two daughters, Melissa and her husband David Klotzbuecher of Houston, TX and Shannon and her husband Habib Hanze of Riverview, Fl and by his two sons, James Hall and wife Mindy of Lakeland, Fl. and Robert Sundean, Jr. and his wife Casey of Port Richey, Fl.; his nine beautiful grandchildren and his three brothers, Chuck Hall of Port Charlotte, Fl., Glenn Hall of Myerstown, PA, and Mark Hall of Downington, PA. He is predeceased by his father Charles A. Hall and his mother Margaret M. Taroski Hall.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, from 2-3PM, with a service to follow at 3PM.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019