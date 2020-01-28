Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Turning Point Worship Center
Bartow, FL
View Map
DENNIS M. BRUCE


1951 - 2020
DENNIS M. BRUCE Obituary
DENNIS M
BRUCE

BARTOW- Dennis M. Bruce, age 68, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Lakeland. Born November 9, 1951 in Cherry Point, NC, he was the son of the late Clarence Marvin and Elizabeth (Brogdon) Bruce.
Denny retired after many years of service as an Accountant for the Polk County Clerk of the Courts Office. He was a current member of the University of Florida Track and Field Alumni Assoc. and the Bartow Volunteer Fire Dept. He was a former member of the Bartow Rotary Club.
He also coached numerous Little League Baseball teams in Bartow and Highland City for many years.
Along with his parents, Mr. Bruce was preceded in death by his sister Cathy Bruce Gooding. Denny is survived by his wife Sarah Bruce, his children: Amy Bruce Fort (Ben), Katie Bruce, and step children: Bruce Downs and Loni Downs. He also leaves behind his siblings: Wayne C. Bruce (Lynn), Barbara J. Spann (Ron), Kelly Bruce Thurn (Jeffery), his grandchildren: Jordan, Ansley, Brynlee and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31st from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, February 1st at 10:00am at Turning Point Worship Center in Bartow. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to a .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
