|
|
DENNIS ROBERT
CAMPAGNONE, Sr.
LAKELAND-, Dennis Robert Campagnone, Sr. 74, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Lakeland, FL. He was born in Providence, RI on August 27, 1945 to the late Carmine and Jenny Campagnone.
After graduating high school, Dennis attended Providence College on a full academic scholarship. After college, he went on to attend Air Force Officer Training School from 1967-1971 and was a distinguished graduate.
Dennis was an avid fan of many sports including golf, tennis, football and basketball and was also a long-time member of Church of the Resurrection in Lakeland.
Dennis was the Senior Vice President of Merrill Lynch for 47 years and served as a member of the Chairman Club for outstanding service to all clients.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Pat and Kenneth.
Mr. Campagnone is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Campagnone; his son Denny Campagnone; his daughter, Karin Campagnone-Brown and her husband Michael Brown, and his grandchildren, Michael Campagnone, Megan Brown and Matthew Brown, brother, Carmine Campagnone and his sister Ann Gemma.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Terrace Way, Lakeland, FL with an interment at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Hwy. 98 S., Lakeland.
Memorial donations may be made to at www.stjude.org/donate, the Salvation Army at give.salvationarmyusa.org in Lakeland or Fransican Ministries at www.franciscanministries.org and Good Shepherd Hospice - Lakeland Hospice House, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805.
On behalf of Mr. Campagnone, he would like to send a very special thanks to Dr. John G. Canto and Dr. Agustin R. Tavares of Watson Clinic, and Dr. Nishant Bhensdadia, who provided the most excellent care that kept him alive longer than expected life expectancy of someone with his disease and the biggest thanks to his wife, Kathy, who provided outstanding 24/7 care.
The three words that sum up his life are 'Live in gratitude'
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019