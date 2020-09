Or Copy this URL to Share

DETAVION

KEVIN

JAMES, 'Tae Tae'



PALM BAY-Detavion Kevin James, 'Tae-Tae', 15, passed away on 9/5/2020. A service will be held on Sat at 3:00 p.m. at Coney Chapel. Coney F.H.



