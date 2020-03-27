|
DEVON JOELLE DRAWDY SMITH,
LAKELAND - With broken hearts, we share the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and mother, Devon Joelle Drawdy Smith born May 6, 1969, 'Tuesday's child full of grace.' Unexpectedly she suffered an aneur-ism on Sunday, March 8, 2020 and she passed through our world to the arms of our heavenly Father, on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Devon was born in Lakeland and she lived here most all of her life. Devon was mother to three wonderful sons Shay, Shannon, and Shane. They were her world. She was a loving mother with a nurturing spirit and beautiful heart. Her sons' needs were her first priority. She was a loving and loved daughter and sister. Devon had many qualities which endeared her to us; sensitive, giving, loving, a maverick, strong, fiercely loyal, and unrelenting. 'She was like the moon...part of her was always hidden.' She loved her Catholic faith, her heavenly Father, her family and friends. She attended Lake Gibson High School, Plant City High School, and graduated from Kathleen High School. Devon had many wonderful friends, and we are thankful for their outpouring of loving memories and condolences as well as those from our family and friends.
She leaves behind her family whose hearts are filled with grief, father, Jerry Drawdy, mother, Susann Drawdy, sister, Dana Drawdy, and her three cherished sons, Shay, Shannon, and Shane Smith.
A celebration of life for close friends and relatives will be in May 2020, her birthday month.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020