DIANA DODDS
TANKE, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Diana Dodds Tanke, 90, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away January 29, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital. She was born on March 23, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York to Wesley and Helen Dodds.
Diana is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years Robert Tanke; sons William Dodds Tanke, John Robert Tanke and Paul David Tanke; one sister and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please donate to in the memory Diana Tanke.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020