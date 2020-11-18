1/1
DIANA DORT SIMMONS
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DIANA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DIANA DORT
SIMMONS, 58

LAKELAND - Diana Dort Simmons, age 58, passed away at L.R.M.C. on November 14, 2020.
Diana was born in Orange, N.J. on December 5, 1961 to Albert R. & Margaret (Hunter) Dort. She has lived in the Lakeland area all her life. She was past Executive Director of Mulberry Chamber of Commerce and of the Christian faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister: Patty. She is survived by her son Joe Dort, sister Mary Barnes, brothers Albert (Demetra) Dort, James (Alyson) Dort and a beloved Aunt to several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life Meet & Greet Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home, 1300 Highway 60 E., Mulberry, Florida, 33860.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 17, 2020
Diana was my classmate at Mulberry High. She was always so kind hearted, optimistic, warm, and always had the brightest smile. I extend my sincere condolences to her family and dear friends.
Lori Evans - McCroan
Classmate
November 17, 2020
I’ve often heard people speak of having a heavy heart. Today, as I read this obituary of dear Diana, my heart felt as though it weighs more than I do.
So young, so bright, so full of joy, smiles, love and energy. Always at the ready to help anyone in need. Diana was a bright light in so many people’s lives over the 31 years I have known her.
Now she is enjoying her many jeweled halo she has earned as she joined the angels of heaven.
Thank you God, for letting Diana enter and light up my life on the many different occasions since 1989.
Dr Fran Morris
Friend
November 17, 2020
Diana was a good friend and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Rest In Peace Diana.
Melissa Poage
Friend
November 16, 2020
So sorry for the family. You will be missed Diana. You were so kind to us when we joined the Chamber.
Kim Harrell
Acquaintance
November 16, 2020
I am truly sorry for your loss. I thought so much of Diana, she was a terrific human being and always made me feel good.
Melissa Roberts
Friend
November 16, 2020
I've know Diana from Carol's. She was very sweet person, she will be missed. Prayers for her son and family.
Linda McDonald
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved