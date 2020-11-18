DIANA DORT
SIMMONS, 58
LAKELAND - Diana Dort Simmons, age 58, passed away at L.R.M.C. on November 14, 2020.
Diana was born in Orange, N.J. on December 5, 1961 to Albert R. & Margaret (Hunter) Dort. She has lived in the Lakeland area all her life. She was past Executive Director of Mulberry Chamber of Commerce and of the Christian faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister: Patty. She is survived by her son Joe Dort, sister Mary Barnes, brothers Albert (Demetra) Dort, James (Alyson) Dort and a beloved Aunt to several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life Meet & Greet Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home, 1300 Highway 60 E., Mulberry, Florida, 33860.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.