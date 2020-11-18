I’ve often heard people speak of having a heavy heart. Today, as I read this obituary of dear Diana, my heart felt as though it weighs more than I do.

So young, so bright, so full of joy, smiles, love and energy. Always at the ready to help anyone in need. Diana was a bright light in so many people’s lives over the 31 years I have known her.

Now she is enjoying her many jeweled halo she has earned as she joined the angels of heaven.

Thank you God, for letting Diana enter and light up my life on the many different occasions since 1989.



Dr Fran Morris

Friend