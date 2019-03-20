|
|
DIANE COMBEE
TATE, 75
LAKELAND - Diane Combee Tate, 75, passed away March 17, 2019.
Born on December 2, 1943, she was a lifelong resident of Lakeland where she was a member of Gapway Baptist Church for many blessed years. She not only loved the Lord, she loved her family, gospel and playing the piano.
She is survived by her son, Danny Ross (Kathy) Gann; daughter, Tammy Gann Saputo; mother, Billie Ruth Combee; and brother Larry 'Buck' (Pam) Combee. Also surviving are grandchildren: Joey Gann, Josh Gann, Anthony Saputo and fiancée Heather Pace, Nicholas Saputo and fiancée Dallas Boswell, and Meredith Gann and fiancé Josiah Parker; great-grandchildren, Madyson, Aubrey, Caroline, Liam, Kinston, Myles, Jayson, David, and Dalton; nephews Justin Combee and Jeffrey (Michelle) Alldredge, several close cousins that meant the world to her and she loved dearly as well as her loving family and friends of Gapway Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Randall Tate; father Ralph Morgan Combee; and brother Ronnie Morgan Combee.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Gapway Baptist Church, 1705 Terry Road, Lakeland. Visitation will be from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019