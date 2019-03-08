Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
DIANE GRACE

DIANE GRACE Obituary
DIANE
GRACE, 66

LAKELAND - Diane Grace, age 66, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Lakeland.
Born November 17, 1952 in Bartow, she was the daughter of the late Reese and Ethel (Radford) Landrum. Mrs. Grace worked as the Head Cashier at Lowe's Home Improvement in Bartow since its opening.
Diane is survived by a loving family that includes her husband Danny Grace, her daughters: Lyn Don-oughue (Bobby Samuel) and Amy Grace (Justin McCandless). She also leaves behind three grandchildren: Elizabeth Alexander, Kaitlyn McCandless, and Jacob Samuel.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11th from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, March 12th at 10:00am at the Turning Point Worship Center in Bartow. Condolences to the family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
