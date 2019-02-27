|
|
DIANE HARKAVY
FELDMAN
HAINES CITY - Diane Harkavy Feld-man was born 1/25/37 in Philadelphia. God called Diane home on Friday 2/15/19. Her legacy of love lives on through her family: children: Rhonda Folger (Frank), Larry Harkavy (Ria), Carol VanNess (Don), grandchildren: Phillip Mar-iano, Brian Mariano & Morgan Folger. Diane is also survived by sisters Irma Klein, Anita Small (Heshy) and their children.
The love of family was her treasure. Diane raised her 3 children in CA. She returned to NJ to help care for her aging parents, then retired there. After being diagnosed with Alzheimer's, her children moved her to Florida so they could care for her. Our hearts grieve that she is gone, but we are comforted knowing she is free from suffering.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019