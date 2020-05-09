DIANE M. BRADY

HOMER, N.Y. - Diane McLaughlin Brady, of Homer, NY, died peacefully after a short illness, at Winter Haven Hospital, on Sunday, May 3, 2020, with her best friend and husband by her side.

Born in Binghamton, NY, she attended Binghamton Central High School (1968) and went onto SUNY Cortland (BA 1972, MA 1975), where she met the love of her life and husband of almost 48 years, Michael J. Brady.

Diane fundamentally believed in the importance of education and devoted herself to teaching others. She began her career as an English teacher at Cortland High School (1972-1974) and, later, at Homer Junior High School, she taught eighth grade for 30 years, where she positively impacted thousands of students. She also worked as State Coordinator for Odyssey of the Mind and was forever devoted to supporting students, having started the Lunch Bunch, a Saturday Writing class, State Test Preparation class, and her pride and joy: The Junior High Drama Club.

Diane loved the theatre and recognized that adolescents, facing the trials of early teenage years, needed a home. She produced her first school drama in 1989 and went on to direct forty more productions. Her first play was put on in the gym, where students built lights with salvaged car headlights. She later began directing multiple productions annually in addition to taking students to see a Broadway show in New York City.

She believed strongly in public service and volunteered in the community throughout her life. Most notably, she served as the Homer School Community Association President, elections inspector, church lector and Eucharistic minister at Newman Hall Catholic Center, and was a long-time member of the Newman Foundation. She volunteered for many years at Cortland Repertory Theatre, running the box office, ushering, and filling in wherever needed.

Upon retirement in 2010, Diane and Mike became snowbirds, living life to the fullest, as they benefited from loving and joyful communities of friends in both New York and Florida. She loved joining her friends in water aerobics and Trivial Pursuit nights, attending summer theatre, and cherishing time with her 'wine buddies.' She enjoyed traveling the world with Mike and experiencing new adventures.

Diane's greatest love in life was her family. She cherished their time together and took great pride in her daughters' and grandchildren's successes.

She is survived by her husband, Michael J. Brady; her daughters, Karen (Miles) Dudgeon, Meaghan (Mark) Wilson, and Sarah (Bradley) Cook; her parents, James M. and Beverly McLaughlin; and her brother, James S. McLaughlin. She was blessed with and survived by seven spirited grandchildren: Caoimhe, Maxwell, Ruairi, Masalee, Deaglan, Broderick, and Dreux. Additionally, she is survived by nieces, nephews, and a loving extended family, which includes many friends and 'adopted' family members.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all gather together. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cortland Repertory Theatre in support of their youth program. Donations may be sent to CRT Youth Program, PO Box 783, Cortland, NY, 13045, in memory of Diane Brady.



