DIANNE MARGARET LASSITER
1944 - 2020
DIANNE
MARGARET LASSITER, 76

LAKELAND - Mrs. Dianne Margaret Lassiter, age 76, a resident of Lakeland passed away Sat. Aug. 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Mrs. Lassiter was born March 28, 1944 in Riverside, NJ to Edwin Warren and Hannah (Sultzbach) Redfield. She was a longtime Polk Co. resident and a retired Truck Driver. Dianne and her husband Jack were Trucking Owner/Operators and also worked for D & K Transport of Dade City. She was a member of the CB Club where she was known as 'Mushroom.' Dianne enjoyed bowling, crocheting, rode trips with her husband and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Ralph J. Lassiter, Jr. and brother Edwin W. Redfield, III. Dianne is survived by her loving husband of 60 years: Jack Lassiter of Lakeland; 4 daughters: Donna (George) Deal of Winter Haven, Lisa (Nicholas) Robinson of Lakeland, Loretta (Scott) Weaver of Clinton, TN. and Shea (Mike) Fitez of Lakeland; brother Mike (Renee) White of San Antonio, FL.; sister Lois Holley of Wahneta; 10 grandchildren: Amanda, Matthew, Cynthia, Mike, Shane, J.W., Scotty, Kody, Brandi & Joshua and 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Fri. Sept. 4th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10, interment will follow.
DUE TO COVID PLEASE FOLLOW SOCIAL DISTANCING & MASKS.


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
