DIXIE LEE

SMITH

1/1/1939 - 5/3/2020



LAKELAND - Dixie Lee Smith, a longtime resident of Lakeland, passed away on May 3, 2020.

Preceding her in death were her parents Levio and LaSale Columbia, her husband Virgil Smith and granddaughter Leah LaFerrara.

She is survived by her children: Tammy LaFerrara, Toni (Kirk) Lowe, Teresa (Donald) Leamon, Tracey (Greg) Williams, Troy (Mel-issa) LaFerrara, TJay LaFerrara and Tina LaFerrara, 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Dixie was a Wife and Mother. She loved to play Euchre and win, and other card games, she liked sewing, doing crafts, reading and to play Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She loved to be outdoors and she was proud of her Italian heritage. She never met a person she would not take in and make family member, (Ginger Smith). The most important thing for her was to be surrounded by her family. She will deeply missed and forever loved.

Dixie will be viewed by family and laid to rest in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store