DOICE JENE 'DJ'
OSBORNE, 89
WINTER HAVEN - Doice Jene 'DJ' Osborne, 89, of Winter Haven passed away peacefully Sunday Feb. 24 2019. She was born August 3, 1929 in Anderson, AL and moved to Winter Haven in 1943. A former Miss Winter Haven (1947), she worked as a mental health professional for the Winter Haven Hospital for many years and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Winter Haven. Her favorite pastimes included reading and volunteer work for her community, and her family. DJ served as a role model for girls and young women and has devoted her time, talent, and treasure toward enriching her community. A connoisseur of the fine arts, a journal writing instructor, and a lover of Florida, especially Polk County and Winter Haven history. She studied at PCC (now PSC). She went from PCC to Florida South College and to Rollins College, completing her Master's in Psychological Counseling.
DJ served on the Board of Directors at the Women's Resource Center amongst many other organizations. Her mental health expertise was always available to all families. She was also a grief counseling group facilitator, greeter, and lector at Grace Lutheran Church.
Survived by her family: nephew Gary May, great-nephews Bryan May and Michael May, and great-niece Rachel Lee Brechbuhl.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Women's Resource Center of Winter Haven.
A celebration of life is planned for Monday April 8 at 2 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church of Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019