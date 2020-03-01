|
|
DOLORES
BORKOWSKI, 87
AUBURNDALE - Dolores Borkowski, 87, entered peacefully into her eternal heavenly home on Saturday February 22, 2020. She was born May 2, 1932 in Detroit, MI to Joseph and Regina Figari. She married Harry Borkowski in 1952, and they celebrated their golden anniversary before he passed away. She graduated from St. Francis Hospital Nursing School in Hamtramck, MI. She was a nurse for 50 years. Dolores raised three children, who blessed her with nine grandchildren. Dolores loved to spend quality time with her husband, children, grandchildren and sister. She grew up as a member of the Catholic Church, and was active in her home parish St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven, FL.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Borkowski, her siblings Phillip Figari, Joe Figari, Barbara Brancato (Figari), and her daughter-in-law, Suzanne Borkowski. She is survived by her sister, Marie Figari, her children Michael (Nancy) Borkowski, Jim Borkowski, and Ann (Mike) Allen, her nine grandchildren, her two great grandchildren and multiple nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grand-nephews.
There will be a Mass dedicated to her memory on March 15th at the 5:30 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven. The family will all join together in the spring for her internment at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Audubon Society at https://www.audubon.org/ .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020