DOLORES D'AGOSTINO
LaMANNA
WINTER HAVEN - Dolores D'Agostino LaManna of Winter Haven, FL, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Forsythe House in Auburndale.
A native of Dover, New Jersey, born January 12, 1961 to Raymond and Vicki D'Agostino, Dolores grew up in MT. Arlington, New Jersey, moving to Winter Haven 3 1\2 years ago from Boynton Beach, Florida.
She was a retired Activities Director from Banyon Assisted Living. She graduated from Roxbury High School in Succasunna, NJ, received her Bachelors degree from Florida Atlantic University. An accomplished photographer, owned Bee Yourself Photography, she was also a model, and was one of the Budweiser girls. While living in Peachtree City, Georgia, she owned a local community publication called the Lemonade Stand. She loved riding her bicycle, going out in the boat, and spending time with her family and her critters.
Dolores is survived by her loving husband John LaManna, her daughter Elizabeth 'Libby' D'Agostino, her son Jason LaManna, her sisters: Ramona D'Agostino (Kayte), and Donna Tardive (Guido), and her mother Vicki D'Ago-stino.
A celebration of her life will be 3:00 pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019