Dolores "Dolly" Maykut

Dolores "Dolly" Maykut Obituary
DOLORES
'Dolly'
MAYKUT, 86

CYPRESS GARDENS

WINTER HAVEN - Dolores 'Dolly' Maykut, 86, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020 after a long, hard battle with COPD. Dolly was born in Moosic, PA to Jess and Hilda (Fleeger) Stalbird on May 27, 1933. She received her High School Diploma from Moosic High School.
In 1983 she moved to Winter Haven, FL and was hired at 'Beautiful Cypress Gardens' where she worked for 14 years.
Dolly loved word search puzzles, especially the ones with numbers and putting puzzles together, framing many of them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess & Hilda Stalbird and her sister Betty Benjamin, all of Pennsylvania.
Survived by her best friends,Gloria Gladsky, Dover, PA and Gail (Norm) Freel, Mountainview, AR., Her dear trusted friends & caregivers Laurie Crafton, Betty (Adams) Davis, Karen McCollor, Gail Pyle and Sweet little Cami. Special Thanks to Good Shepherd Hospice and Astoria Health and Rehabilitation Center.
A Celebration of her life will be determined at a later date.
Fond Memories and Expressions of Sympathy may be shared at: www.steelesfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
