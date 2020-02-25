|
DOLORES 'DOLLY' SCANLAN
WINTER HAVEN - Dolores Scanlan was born in Hells Kitchen Manhattan, New York on Sunday, February 22, 1931 to immigrant parents John and Anna from Czechoslovakia. The family moved to Central Florida in 1972, where Dolores would reside until the time of her death on Thursday, February 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. For over 25 years, Dolores worked for Winter Haven Hospital in the lab office. Dolores retired to enjoy her children and grandchildren. Dolores enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, reading, jigsaw puzzles and the classic musicals of the 1940s and 50s.
Dolores is survived by and will be missed by her four children, James and Ashley Scanlan and son Harrison, William and Cheryl Scanlan, Alan and Susan Gasner, grand dog Molly, all of Winter Haven. Granddaughter Rachel and husband Alex of Gainesville. Diana and David Stoler of Philadelphia and their children Ethan and Hannah and grand dog Dani. Granddaughter Emily, husband Greg and great grandsons Francis and Gabriel of San Francisco. She also leaves nieces and nephews in New York and California, and close friends in Winter Haven.
The family would like to thank Good Shepherd Hospice for their empathetic care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020