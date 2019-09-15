|
DOLORES 'DEE'
WILLIAMS, 84
LAKELAND - Dolores 'Dee' Williams, 84, of Lakeland, FL, died on Sept. 8, 2019 at her home.
Dee was born in Chicago, IL on Feb. 10, 1935 to George and Florence Prewitt. Dee retired from IMC, Inc. in Mundelein, IL. She has been a resident of Florida since 1988. Dee was active in 2 quilt groups: Ladies of the Lake and Needle Benders and was one of the original members of the American Sewing Guild Lakeland Citrus Stitchers.
Survivors include daughters, Diane Williams of Lakeland, Doreen (Nelson) Seelye of North Port, FL, Laura Fedie of Littleton CO; son, Matthew (Sharon) Williams of Lakeland; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry (Reg) Williams and son, Richard Williams.
Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd. Lakeland, FL 33809 on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019