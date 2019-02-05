|
|
DOMENICA 'ELSIE' FIORILLO, 100
LAKELAND - Domenica 'Elsie' Fiorillo died Jan. 31, 2019. She was born in Salisbury, CT on July 17, 1918 to the late Guistina and Felix Cavallari. She married Vincent Fiorillo on Sept. 3, 1939. Ms. Fiorillo retired to Miami, FL in 1966, moving to Lakeland in 1982. During her life she was a seamstress, who in her spare time and in her retirement enjoyed sharing her Italian culture with her family through cooking and baking.
Ms. Fiorillo is survived by children, daughter, Susan (Benjamin) Propst and son, Domenic Fiorillo; grandchildren, Vincent Propst, Benjamin Propst Jr., Arthur Propst, Michael (Sher-ry) Propst and Ronald (Rebekah) Propst, as well as 10 great-grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Fri., Feb 8, 2019 from 9:30 am - 10:30am at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 am.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019