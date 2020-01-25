|
DOMENICO SCHIANO MORIELLO, 79
LAKELAND - Domenico Schiano Moriello, 79 passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Bartow Regional Medical Center surrounded by loved ones and friends.
Domenico was born in Monte di Procida Napoli on May 3rd, 1940 and moved to the United States in October 1975, and became a successful restaurant owner in New Jersey-Philadelphia area before moving to Lakeland, Florida to help his restaurant Romeo's Pizza and Pasta.
Domenico is survived by his wife Gemma, daughter Anna, son in law Biagio, and grandson Luigi.
The memorial service will be held on Monday January 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Resurrection Catholic church 3720 Old Rd 37 Lakeland Florida 33813.The family requests no flowers.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020