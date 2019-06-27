|
|
DOMINIC MICHAEL 'MICKEY' CIPOLLA, 81
LAKELAND - Dominic Michael 'Mickey' Cipolla, age 81, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Hospital.
Dominic was born in Rossiter, PA, on December 5, 1937. He was the son of the late Joseph and Christine (Altimore) Cipolla. He was a 1955 graduate of S.S. Cosmas and Damian High School in Punxsutawney, PA and attended Polk Community College and the University of South Florida. Dominic retired from Farmland Hydro, having worked in the Phosphate industry for over 40 years; after retiring from Farmland, he worked in the Purchasing Department of the Polk County School Board in Bartow for 7 years.
Dominic is survived by his wife, Linda Cipolla; daughters Lisa Cipolla Gilliam (Greg), Versailles, KY, Julie Cipolla West (Dale) of Tampa, FL, Tammi Theriot Saranko (Chris) of Roswell, GA; and son John Cipolla (Jamie) of Ponte Vedra, FL; and six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Dolores Mayo and her husband Ed of Winter Haven, FL, Rose Marie Cipolla of Punxsutawney, PA, Patricia Marino and her husband Tito of Pittsburg, PA; his brother Joe Cipolla and his wife Lou Ellen of Punxsutawney, PA. his sister-in-law, JoAnne Cipolla of Niagara Falls, NY; and, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Anthony Cip-olla, sisters Angela Cipolla and Gloria Cook, and son Robert Cipolla. Dominic was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Lakeland, FL.
Beyond being a loving husband, father and grandfather, he was a passionate baseball fan for all of his life and traveled to numerous major league baseball parks across the US and Canada.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 27th from 5 pm to 7 pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28th at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lakeland. Condolences to the family at whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from June 27 to June 28, 2019