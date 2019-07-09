|
DON
TOLLEY, 72
WINTER HAVEN - Don Tolley, 72, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born June 29, 1947 in Jefferson County, TN he moved here over 40 years ago. He was the owner of Tolley Concrete and loved to fish and enjoyed hunting when he was younger.
Don is survived by his wife of 5 years, Donna; two step-sons, Jacob Bennett of Lakeland, FL and Charles Clark of Seffner, FL; and five grandchildren, Alicia, Julian, Destiny, Levi and Skylar. He is also survived by his best friend of 63 years, Don Stinnett.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Hot Springs, NC. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his memory to the . Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from July 9 to July 10, 2019