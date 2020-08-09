DONALD A.
LINTON, 86
LAKELAND - Mr. Donald A. Linton went home to be with the Lord on August 6, 2020. He was born in Plant City, FL and has been a lifetime resident of Lakeland, Florida. Donald worked as a First Responder / Firefighter for 35 years with the City of Lakeland. He was also a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Donald is survived by his wife, Sarah Linton; children, Donna (Chuck) Warnock, Brenda (Thomas) Morton, Keith (Paula) Linton, Gerald (Beth) Smith; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, 1:30 - 2:30 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 1945 N. Florida Avenue, with services to begin at 2:30 pm. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com