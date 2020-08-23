1/1
Donald Bryan Serdynski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONALD BRYAN
SERDYNSKI

AVON PARK - Donald Bryan Serdynski passed away August 15th, 2020. He was born January 30th, 1936 in Bartow Florida to Dixie and John Serdynski. A graduate of Bartow Summerlin Institute, he joined the Air Force and is a Veteran of the Korean War. He graduated with Honors from the University of Florida with a degree in Agriculture. He was a long time Citrus Grower and retired from Florida's Natural in Lake Wales Florida as Director of Fruit Procurement.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, JoAnn, daughter Tracy Stites and husband Don, his children DJ, Skyler, Lynsey and Kaci of Odessa, daughter Kelly Serdynski and grandsons Dalton and Charlie, cousins Joel and Charity Daniels of Savannah, GA and Clifford and Jennifer Dan-iels of Bartow, Keightley, Sarah and Nathan Daniels of Savannah, Mason and Grady Dan-iels of Bartow, niece Yvonne McKeithen Smith (husband Rick) of Seminole, FL.
Donald lived an amazing life. He loved camping and accomplished his goal of camping in all 50 states apart from Hawaii. He was a private pilot and spent many hours flying his Bonanza (not a V-Tail) and Teneco Swift Airplane. He often spent his evenings talking to people all around the world through his HAM Radio system. Most important to him was spending time with his friends and family. He was a wonderful husband, an amazing, loving father, and an inspiration to all. We will miss him greatly.
Condolences may be made in his memory to either of the following 501(c) charities: The Guardianship Office of the Tenth Circuit, P.O. Box 1096, Winter Haven, Florida 33882 or The Orpheum Theater Project, P.O. Box 1462, Bartow, FL 33830. There will be no services due to Covid-19.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved