DONALD BRYANSERDYNSKIAVON PARK - Donald Bryan Serdynski passed away August 15th, 2020. He was born January 30th, 1936 in Bartow Florida to Dixie and John Serdynski. A graduate of Bartow Summerlin Institute, he joined the Air Force and is a Veteran of the Korean War. He graduated with Honors from the University of Florida with a degree in Agriculture. He was a long time Citrus Grower and retired from Florida's Natural in Lake Wales Florida as Director of Fruit Procurement.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, JoAnn, daughter Tracy Stites and husband Don, his children DJ, Skyler, Lynsey and Kaci of Odessa, daughter Kelly Serdynski and grandsons Dalton and Charlie, cousins Joel and Charity Daniels of Savannah, GA and Clifford and Jennifer Dan-iels of Bartow, Keightley, Sarah and Nathan Daniels of Savannah, Mason and Grady Dan-iels of Bartow, niece Yvonne McKeithen Smith (husband Rick) of Seminole, FL.Donald lived an amazing life. He loved camping and accomplished his goal of camping in all 50 states apart from Hawaii. He was a private pilot and spent many hours flying his Bonanza (not a V-Tail) and Teneco Swift Airplane. He often spent his evenings talking to people all around the world through his HAM Radio system. Most important to him was spending time with his friends and family. He was a wonderful husband, an amazing, loving father, and an inspiration to all. We will miss him greatly.Condolences may be made in his memory to either of the following 501(c) charities: The Guardianship Office of the Tenth Circuit, P.O. Box 1096, Winter Haven, Florida 33882 or The Orpheum Theater Project, P.O. Box 1462, Bartow, FL 33830. There will be no services due to Covid-19.