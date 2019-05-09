|
DONALD CHARLES
TRUEMAN, 63
PALM HARBOR - Donald Charles Trueman, 63, of Palm Harbor passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 4, 2019.
Don was born in French Morocco in 1955, resided in Fort Lauderdale in his early youth and grew up in Winter Haven, Florida. He attended Saint Joseph's Catholic School and Santa Fe Catholic High School in Lakeland, FL.
After a short time attending Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he was trained as an ophthalmic technician. After serving 5 years in the Navy, he moved back to Winter Haven where he worked as a Certified Ophthalmic Technician for over 36 years. He worked for many years at the Eye Specialists of Mid Florida and then at the Center for Retina and Macular Diseases. In 2012, he moved to Palm Harbor and continued to work as an ophthalmic technician.
He is survived by his three sons: Ryan H. Trueman (Jamie), Dam-on Trueman (Kristin), and Blake Trueman (Elaine); three grandchildren: Blithe and Thorin Trueman and Gunnar Trueman; father Lowell Trueman and wife Lore of Haines City, FL; sisters, Lynn Trueman-Thomp-son (Stephen) of Winter Haven and Trisha Trueman-Weaver of Saint Louis, Missouri; nephews and nieces: Brandon Thompson, Taylor Thompson, Carson Weaver, Delaney Weaver, Ian Weaver, H. Cannon Weaver, Leah Weaver and Miles Weaver.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Paula Trueman.
Don had a big personality and touched many lives with his knowledge and humor. Throughout the years he worked with thousands of patients, preparing them for eye surgery. He was a mentor and a dear friend to many in the community and loved deeply.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Family and Friends on Saturday May 11, 2019 1-4pm.
Published in Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2019