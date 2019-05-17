|
DONALD
CHUMNEY
AUBURNDALE -Donald Chumney Senior lived a long life of 80 years. Don went home to be with the Lord on May 13th, 2019, after a stroke landed him in the hospital.
Don was born in Weewahitchka, Florida, April 22, 1939 to A.C. and Vera Chumney. He was a life-long musician and singer, who touched many hearts with his music and voice, both before and after getting saved.
In the early days, he was a founding member of Don and The Wild Cats, a rock n' roll band he traveled across the country with.
After coming to know the Lord, Don began to spread his love of Christ through his love of music, and became a member of the Praisemakers, whom he also traveled extensively with.
He was predeceased by his parents and both older brothers, Robert and Billy Chumney.
Don married Hazelene and raised two children, Donnie and Shellie Chumney. Each gave them two grandchildren, Kaley and Sierra, respectively.
Kaley then blessed Don and Hazel with four great-grand-children, Kilee, Izabelle, Harley, and Tucker.
The celebration of Don's life will be held May 18th, Saturday afternoon at 2pm at Word Of Fire Ministries Church
Published in Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2019