DONALD CLAUDE
ESHELMAN
LAKELAND - Donald Claude Eshelman of Lakeland, Florida a resident of Cypress Lakes, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday June 29, 2019.
Don was born on September 8, 1935 in Clymer, NY to Edward and Flora Eshelman. Don attended Clymer Central School and at the age of 16 started working with his father in construction and remodeling of homes.
Don was a member of Clymer Fire Department. In 1972, he moved the family to Rochester, NY and worked for McComb Construction Co. for 22 years.
In 1994 he moved to Florida and worked for Morrick Construction Company for 10 years, retiring in 2004.
Don was a Trustee for Lake Gibson United Methodist Church during that time and helped with the remodeling of the daycare and the church office.
Don is survived by his wife Diane of 62 years and children Duane (Mary) Eshelman, Doreen Miller, Dawnette (Mark) Serra, Derek (Deborah) Eshelman. Also, seven (7) grandchildren and eight (8) great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, son Darin Eshelman, four sisters and two brothers.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 2 pm at the Lake Gibson United Methodist Church on 424 West Daughtery Road, Lakeland, Florida 33810.
Published in Ledger from July 2 to July 3, 2019