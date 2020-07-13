DONALD D.

MULLINS



LAKELAND - Donald D. Mullins, 87, passed away July 12, 2020.

Mr. Mullins was born in Haymond, KY on Sept. 23, 1932. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and retired as Safety Director from Mobil Chemical in 1992. He was a Mason for over 50 years, and a member of the Ft. Meade Church of Christ.

Don was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary M. Mullins; and his daughter, Donna Watts. He is survived by his wife, Imogene Mullins, son, Dennis (Theresa) Mullins; grandchildren, Charles, Laura, Autumn, Nichole, Matthew, Taylor and Rachel; and 8 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Wed. at 10 am at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store