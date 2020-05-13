DONALD
DARRELL GRACHEK
LAKELAND -Donald Darrell Grachek, 89, of Lakeland Florida, born October 30, 1930, died Tuesday, May 5 at his residence.
He was a graduate of Manual High School and attended Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. He was employed by Caterpillar Tractor Company and spent 35 years in the Orders Division of Treasury Department.
He was a Korean War veteran and member of Bethany Christian Church in Lakeland. He also enjoyed attending the BYKOTA class at First United Methodist Church.
Don was a blessing to many; a kind, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He embraced life fully and found joy in life's simple pleasures. He taught how to live with a grateful heart. He was a faithful servant who loved the Lord fully. His positive outlook inspired all who knew him. He had a fierce sense of humor and a playful spirit. He welcomed everyone with his infectious smile and warm embrace. The life he lived will forever inspire and guide us.
He was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Catherine (Szentes) Grachek, his wives, Bettye Cowan Grachek and Martha Sheffield Grachek; his brothers, Frank, Joe, John, Michael, Daniel and Jack. His sisters, Rose and Edith. And son-in-laws K. Daniel Smith and Danny Glenn.
Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Catherine Glenn, Nancy (Max) Hodges, Laurie Grachek and grandchildren Thomas Glenn (Christy), Jeremy (Elyse) Glenn, Ryan Glenn, Andrew (Kristin) Hodges, Benjamin (Kaitlin) Hodges, Tyler Davis, Jessie Davis and four great grandchildren; Ani, Roan, Riley and Lucas. He was also Papa Don to Angie (Chad) Dulaney, Martha Ann (Ken) Groendal, Dean (Christy) Fox, Elizabeth (Doug) Hyland, and their children and grandchildren. He was loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins, and treasured by his 'sunshine' Tillie Brooks.
Memorials may be made to Bethany Christian Church in Lakeland, Florida.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
