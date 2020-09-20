1/1
DONALD DOUGLAS WINTER HAVEN - Donald Douglas
{ "" }
DONALD DOUGLAS

WINTER HAVEN - Donald Douglas, 80, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away Saturday September 12, 2020 at his home. He was born in 1940 to Edward and Irene Douglas in Exeter, California. Donald moved to Winter Haven in 2014.
Donald was in the Unites States Air Force. He enjoyed watching tv especially WWII movies and NASCAR. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winter Haven.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Pauline, daughters, Emma Douglas, April Morgan, Dawn Cates (Billy), and Noelle Smith (Dion), five grand-children and five great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. Condolences can be made at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
