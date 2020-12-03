1/1
DONALD E. CARROLL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONALD E. CARROLL, 78

LAKELAND - Donald E. Carroll, 78, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Donald was born in Lakeland and worked for Cutting Edge Lawn Equipment.
He is pre-deceased by his mother Mildred Irene Stephens, his father Grover Leroy Carroll, brother George Leroy Carroll, sister Frances Irene Golon, son Wayde Alan Morris, and one grandson. He is survived by his wife Barbara Carroll, sister Joyce Ann Faircloth, son Donald Edward Carroll, daughters Kay Frances Kasser and Linda Gail Worthy, and 6 granddaughters and 3 grandsons.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4th 2020, at noon at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens with a Funeral Service to follow at 1 pm.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved