DONALD E. CARROLL, 78LAKELAND - Donald E. Carroll, 78, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.Donald was born in Lakeland and worked for Cutting Edge Lawn Equipment.He is pre-deceased by his mother Mildred Irene Stephens, his father Grover Leroy Carroll, brother George Leroy Carroll, sister Frances Irene Golon, son Wayde Alan Morris, and one grandson. He is survived by his wife Barbara Carroll, sister Joyce Ann Faircloth, son Donald Edward Carroll, daughters Kay Frances Kasser and Linda Gail Worthy, and 6 granddaughters and 3 grandsons.Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4th 2020, at noon at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens with a Funeral Service to follow at 1 pm.