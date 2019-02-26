|
DONALD E.
FAULKNER, Jr., 63
WINTER HAVEN - Donald E. Faulkner, Jr. of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was 63. A native of Winter Haven, born October 19, 1955 to Donald Sr. and Maxylene Adams Faulkner, Donald has lived here his entire life. Donald retired from Publix Supermarkets, after starting there as a bag boy in 1972; was a member of Dixieland Baptist Church of Lakeland, and he was a avid Gator fan.
Donald is survived by his loving wife Julie Faulkner; his daughter Erika Tipton (Josh), his son Jason Faulkner, and step-son Jason Elkin (Dee Dee), and his mother Maxylene Faulkner. Donald also leaves behind his grandchildren: Clay, Jackson, Zoey, Emily, Paisley and Jacob.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM Thursday at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019