DONALD E. JONES

DONALD E. JONES Obituary
DONALD E.
JONES, 85

LAKELAND - Donald E. Jones, 85, died December 10, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Health Center.
He was born in Wauchula, Florida, June 24, 1934, to Richard L.
Jones and Myrtice Louise Cason. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration. He was a
veteran of the U.S. Air Force. As marketing director for INA/CIGNA, he lived in many states before returning to Florida 34 years ago.
He is survived by Shirley, his wife for 62 years and son David.
He became an excellent cook and honored many with his wonderful dinners and special recipes.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the home of Shirley Jones.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
