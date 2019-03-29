|
|
DONALD E.
LITMAN, 89
DUNDEE - Our loving father Donald E. Litman, 89, of Dundee, FL passed away on March 26, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice with his daughters at his side. He was born to Carl & Flora Litman on September 27, 1929 in Akron, Ohio. Don graduated from North High School and entered the United States Navy. He served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Philippine Sea CV-47 for 2 years.
Don is survived by his two daughters, Debbie (Bill) Bojo, Diane (Hal) Johnson, his only grandson Dennis (Amy) Bojo and his 2 great granddaughters, Lauren & Emily Bojo, and many extended family. Don was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to everyone. He was predeceased in death by his parents, brother Lloyd, his former wife, Joan Litman, and his beloved son, Dennis.
Don was known for his kind and gentle manner. He was self employed his entire life in the carpet industry and loved nothing more than taking his family on road trips across the U.S. Later in life he enjoyed hopping on his Goldwing bike and driving out West.
Don was a lifelong member of Winter Haven Christian Church. A private memorial for the family will be held at a later time. Memorial donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice of Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019