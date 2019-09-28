|
DONALD EARL
BAILEY, 93
LAKELAND - Donald Earl Bailey, 93, of Lakeland, Florida and formerly from Kendallville, Indiana passed away at Hospice House on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
The memorial service is being held at Southwest Church of Christ, Lakeland, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. with Freddy Franklin officiating.
Don was born in Cosperville, Indiana on March 22, 1926. He was the 5th of five children born to Harry Lester Bailey and Hazel Dee Frazie Bailey. His mother passed away when he was five years old. His early years were difficult, his older sisters helped raise him as best they could.
He met Oneita Bailey in 1944 and they were married November 22, 1944. Don joined the Army Air Force as a diesel mechanic in November of 1945. He served in Anchorage, Alaska during his time in the military. He was honorably discharged in May of 1947.
He worked at a casket factory. The caskets were beautiful when he finished with them. He took great pride in making sure the casket paint jobs were flawless. Later on Don and Oneita bought a refuse collection business. He then became a 'Garbologist' as he like to call himself. They soon hired their son, Don Bailey to run a route. The business was growing so they were going to buy another truck and hire another driver when Don Sr. had a heart attack and stroke at 45 years old. He retired and they soon moved to Lakeland, Florida.
Don is survived by his children Donald Wayne Bailey (Eileen) of Kendallville, Dawn Lynette Bailey Hood (Steve) of Lakeland. Darlene Rhena Donaho passed away 21 years ago. Grandchildren Kent Bailey, Shawn Bailey, Rodney Warner, Robyn Donaho, Donald Donaho, David Don-aho, Adam Hood, Ashley Hood Mathers and many great and great-great grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019