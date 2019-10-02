Home

DONALD STUTTS
DONALD EDWIN STUTTS

DONALD EDWIN STUTTS Obituary
DONALD EDWIN
STUTTS, Sr., 87

LAKELAND - Donald Edwin Stutts, Sr., age 87, passed away September 28, 2019.
He was born in High Point, N.C. on May 7, 1932, to Samuel P. & Maggie (Stevens) Stutts. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Korea) and a member of Bradley Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Shelba Stutts, sons Eddie Stutts, Jr., and Terry Stutts, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
